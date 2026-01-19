Clarification: Mideast Wars story

In a story published Jan. 19, 2026, The Associated Press reported that 77% of Gaza’s population is facing crisis-level food insecurity. The story should have made clear that figure was based on a report released in December by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification that assessed the situation in October and November.
