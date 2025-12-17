Christensen and Rashford give Barcelona win over 3rd-tier club Guadalajara in Copa del Rey

There were long lines outside the stadium until police finally permitted fans inside. The stadium's capacity increased from nearly 6,000 to about 8,000 with the new stand.

Barcelona was in control from the start but struggled to create significant scoring chances against its lower-tier opponent.

Christensen finally broke the deadlock in the 76th minute with a header off a cross by Frenkie De Jong. Christensen's header deflected off a defender before hitting the net.

The hosts had a few opportunities to equalize but couldn't capitalize, and Rashford sealed the victory on a breakaway in the 90th.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick rested some of the team's regular starters ahead of Spanish league leader's visit to third-place Villarreal on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who underwent back surgery in the offseason, was back in the starting lineup after 212 days.

Defender Pau Cubarsí, 18, made his 100th appearance with Barcelona. He made his first-team debut with the club in a Copa match in January 2024.

“These are tricky matches,” Cubarsí said. “They come out with full force, and we have to come out with the same intensity. They did a great job but we deserved it. We had more rhythm and more chances in the second half. As the time passed they started to get tired."

Other results

In the upset of the night, second-division Deportivo La Coruna eliminated top-flight Mallorca 1-0.

The other first-division clubs advanced. Real Sociedad defeated Eldense 2-1 with a winner deep into stoppage time, while Valencia beat Sporting Gijon 2-0.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid visits third-division club Talavera, while Atletico Madrid is at fourth-tier team Atletico Baleares.

