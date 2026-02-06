Chock and Bates rock the ice with world-best score to open figure skating at Milan Cortina Olympics

The three-time world champions, Chock and Bates are the favorites to win individual Olympic gold later in the Winter Games. But they'll be pushed by the new French team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, who had made their own statement minutes before Chock and Bates took the ice when they set their own world-best score of 89.98 points.

“We're not focused on that,” Chock said. “We're just doing what we do.”

They couldn't have done it a whole lot better.

The team event is expected to come down to the U.S. and Japan for the gold medal. The win by Chock and Bates in the rhythm dance, coupled with an eighth-place result for Utana Yoshia and Masaya Morita, means the U.S. has a big early lead.

The short program for women and pairs were later Friday, just hours before the opening ceremony. Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea were on the ice in pairs for the U.S. with world champion Alysa Liu performing her short program.

“We definitely skated great and we’re very happy, as you saw when we finished. I think we both felt the excitement of just getting these Olympics underway,” said Bates, who along with Chock are the only holdovers from the gold medalists at the Beijing Games.

“That's great start,” Bates added. “It’s always a great feeling to do it for U.S.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics