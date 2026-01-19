Chinese steel factory officials detained after explosion that leaves 4 dead, 6 missing

Chinese police have detained those in charge of a steel factory in Inner Mongolia after an explosion killed four people
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, smoke rises from the site of explosions from a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, smoke rises from the site of explosions from a factory in Baotou, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)
news
Updated 1 hour ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police have detained those in charge of a steel factory in the Inner Mongolia region after an explosion killed four people and left 84 others hospitalized, state media said.

The death toll rose to four during the day Monday as rescuers searched for the missing. State broadcaster CCTV said six more people remained unaccounted-for.

The 3 p.m. blast at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou on Sunday caused tremors in the surrounding area and sent a massive cloud of white smoke skyward.

A pressurized storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded, city officials said. Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company.

In Other News
1
Retail store opens inside Springfield’s Myers Market with items from...
2
Wittenberg names VP of finance and administration
3
Judge: CEDA board violated open meetings law in Melody Parks...
4
Clark County Partners in Prevention made strides in 2025, planning more...
5
3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County