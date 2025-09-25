Chinese premier says US and his country need to 'work in the same direction'

Journalists were escorted from the room after Li's brief opening remarks at the event, hosted by two nonprofit groups, the U.S.-China Business Council and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

The latter said the closed-door discussion touched on economic, investment and trade issues and the potential for greater cooperation around shared concerns.

“It is essential to American interests that business leaders and policy experts have the opportunity to discuss key issues, address concerns and maintain working relationships with Chinese leaders,” committee president Stephen Orlins said in a statement.

Li was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly’ s annual meeting of world leaders, where he's leading China's delegation on behalf of President Xi Jinping. Li is due to deliver his country's main speech to the assembly on Friday.

The meeting comes at a delicate but dynamic time for relations between the world's two biggest economies. Trade, tariffs, TikTok's ownership, computer chips, minerals and more are in the mix of contentious points, not to mention a myriad of geopolitical, strategic and other issues.

“The China-U.S. relation is the most important bilateral partnership in the world,” Li told Thursday's business gathering. “Its steady development requires our two governments to work in the same direction.”

Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump had a lengthy phone call last week. Trump later said they plan to meet in person at an Asian regional summit next month in South Korea and that he plans to visit China next year.