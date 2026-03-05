China sets a lower economic growth target of 4.5% to 5% for 2026 as challenges loom

“While recognizing our achievements, we are also clear-eyed about the difficulties and challenges we face,” Li said, reading much of the 35-page report in a more than hourlong address.

China’s leaders are trying to balance the pursuit of two goals: reviving a flagging economy by boosting domestic spending while also furthering Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s ambitions to build China into a global leader in AI, robotics and other cutting-edge technologies. In line with the government’s approach in recent years, the annual report Thursday indicated it would continue to support domestic demand but not unleash any major new stimulus to boost economic growth in the short term.

In a draft budget for 2026, the government also trimmed China's annual increase in its defense spending to 7%, down from 7.2% last year. The Congress, a largely ceremonial body that endorses policies set by the Communist Party leadership, is due to approve the annual report and budget at its closing session next week.

The economy has also been buffeted by tariff wars and actual wars. China, like much of Asia, is heavily dependent on oil and natural gas from the Middle East, and the American and Israeli war with Iran has driven up prices and threatened supplies.

The report said that free trade is under severe threat and noted rising geopolitical risks. China’s exports to the United States have been hit by tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, though it has expanded exports to other parts of the world.

Domestically, the report highlighted an “acute” imbalance between strong supply and week demand and the challenge of transitioning the economy to new drivers of growth.

“At home, we still face quite a few problems and challenges, both old and new,” the report said.

This year’s meeting of the nearly 3,000-member legislature will also endorse a five-year plan setting policy priorities until 2030.

Setting a range for growth of 4.5% to 5% gives the government more leeway to adjust policies this year. The report set the goal but added “while striving for better in practice.”

“In proposing these targets, we have considered the need to leave some room for structural adjustments, risk prevention, and reform in the opening year of this five-year plan period, so as to lay a solid foundation for delivering better performance in the coming years,” the report said.

AP Writer Huizhong Wu contributed.