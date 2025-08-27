Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is suspended 6 games by NFL, person familiar with decision tells AP

Six weeks ago, Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement from the March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway, prosecutors said, he also received a sentence of five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation.

The NFL handed down its suspension after its own internal investigation, one week before the Chiefs are due to leave for Brazil. It voids a Sept. 30 hearing before former federal judge Sue L. Robinson at the NFL’s headquarters in New York.

Along with missing the Chargers game, Rice will miss a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium; a Sunday night trip to New York to face the Giants; a high-profile matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sept. 28; a game against Jacksonville the following Monday night; and a Sunday night showdown with the Lions.

Rice will be eligible to return to the field when Kansas City faces the AFC West-rival Raiders on Oct. 19.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL