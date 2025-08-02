Chiefs' Rashee Rice says he has 'completely changed' after causing dangerous crash on Dallas highway

“I’ve completely changed. You have to learn from things like that,” Rice said of the March 2024 accident, when prosecutors said he was driving nearly 120 mph on the North Central Expressway and made “multiple aggressive maneuvers” before striking the other vehicles.

“I've learned," Rice continued, "and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.”

Rice pleaded guilty in July to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said, Rice was sentenced to five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail, along with paying victims’ out-of-pocket medical expenses totaling about $115,000.

He separately agreed to settle a civil case for $1,086,000, which included prejudgment interest and attorneys’ fees.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are bracing for Rice to serve an NFL suspension, though the length and time remains uncertain. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement recently that the case "remains under review.”

“My legal team is handling all that,” Rice said. “All I can focus on is what I can control right now and that's me doing what I do.”

So far, the knee injury that robbed him of most of last season hasn't held him back.

After a standout rookie season, Rice caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns through his first three games last season. But in Week 4, after Patrick Mahomes had thrown an interception, the quarterback accidentally dived into Rice’s leg as they were trying to make the tackle, tearing the lateral collateral ligament in the wide receiver's knee.

Rice had surgery and was back for summer workouts, and he's been full-go throughout training camp.

“I feel 100%. I'm excited to be back out here with the guys,” Rice said. “Just kind of basically where I left off at. The only thing is get back on the field and continue to have fun doing what I do.”

The Chiefs had hoped that Rice would be a focal point of the offense last season in a wide receiver corps that included Marquise Brown and then-rookie Xavier Worthy. But that triumvirate never materialized, because “Hollywood” Brown was hurt on the first play of the preseason — he didn't return until the playoffs — and Rice ultimately joined him on injured reserve.

Now, the Chiefs have all three of them healthy, Worthy has a year of experience under him, and fourth-round draft pick Jalen Royals has turned some heads in training camp. Throw in veteran Juju Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton, who appears to be taking advantage of a fresh start in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are confident in their depth at the position.

Especially if Rice must serve a suspension during the upcoming season.

“I'm locked in. This is what I do,” Rice said. “This is my job. This is what I love to do. So even when I'm not able to be with the team, I'm going to be working hard to get back with them as soon as possible.”

