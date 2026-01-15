Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I want to be ready for Week 1' after ACL surgery

“I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctors said I could,” Mahomes said, “but I can't predict what happens throughout the process. That's the goal, to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL on Dec. 14 in the waning minutes of a loss to the Chargers, one that effectively eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention. Initially, Mahomes said, he didn't think the injury was too severe, and he even lobbied the training staff to put some kind of brace on his knee so that he could finish the game.

It wasn't until an MRI afterward revealed the torn ligaments that Mahomes knew his season was over. The procedure to repair them was performed about 24 hours later by well-known orthopedist Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas.

The recovery time for such an injury is about nine months, though it could vary by several months depending on various factors. Next season is expected to kick off Sept. 10, 2026, and the Chiefs could play their first game a few days later.

“What I've found out through this process is not every day is going to feel amazing," Mahomes said. “You have to have somebody you trust that's going to get the best out of you, but that's going to keep you safe.”

Mahomes has been doing most of his rehab in Kansas City with Chiefs physical therapist Julie Frymyer, who has helped him recover from other, less significant injuries in the past. Mahomes also will travel to Dallas for checks with Dr. Cooper and his staff.

“What I got from my doctor is obviously I had the ACL and the LCL but everything else was clean,” Mahomes said in his first comments since the injury. “As bad as it was, it was as clean as it could be. There's a lot of little things that could happen around that knee that I didn't know. So now it's just about rehabbing and getting the ACL and the LCL right.”

That has proven to be a challenge. Frymyer and Cooper have given Mahomes certain benchmarks to hit, and he constantly wants to push just a little bit further, though he also understands the risks in trying to get back too quickly.

“Knowing me, I'm going to push it to the exact limit every single day," Mahomes said. "There's places you can't go yet. You want to but you can't go yet. And they're doing it for a reason. It starts with Dr. Cooper and his team, and Julie and the training room.”

The Chiefs could look very different when Mahomes gets back on the field. Now only do they have major roster decisions to make, they also could have a new offensive coordinator with Matt Nagy interviewing for multiple head coaching jobs.

Yet change could be welcome for an offense that struggled mightily last season, and was one of the principle reasons why Kansas City had its nine-year streak of AFC West titles end and missed the playoffs completely for the first time in a decade.

“I know Coach (Andy) Reid, if Coach Nagy is able to get another head coaching job, he'll have a good plan of who he wants to bring in,” Mahomes said. “I just want someone who loves football, cares about football, wants to give everything they can to win, and brings new ideas every single day. That's something you have to do if you want to be great in this league.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl