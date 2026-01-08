Chiefs aware of domestic violence allegations that appear to be directed toward Rashee Rice

Dacoda Nichole Jones also did not mention Rice by name when she posted a series of photos on Instagram earlier in the day that appeared to show signs of physical abuse. Jones did say the person involved was the father of her children, and the woman has two children with Rice, whom the Chiefs selected in the second round of the 2023 draft.

No police reports were available in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, where Jones alleges the abuse occurred.

Rice missed the first six games this season following an NFL suspension for his role in causing a crash on a Dallas highway that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason. Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation after pleading guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Rice finished with 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns as Kansas City went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

