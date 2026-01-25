Charles Bediako makes immediate impact for No. 17 Alabama in his return to college basketball

The 23-year-old center played two days after a Tuscaloosa judge temporarily reinstated his college eligibility and blocked the NCAA from retaliating for his return.

Bediako entered the NBA draft in 2023, but he was not selected. He has signed several NBA developmental contracts since, including playing for the Motor City Cruise in the NBA’s G League as recently as last week.

Bediako spent two seasons (2021-23) at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, and helped the Crimson Tide make the NCAA Tournament twice. He sued the NCAA earlier this week in hopes of having his college eligibility reinstated.

The NCAA denied Alabama’s initial petition and has repeated its objection to Bediako's return. Fellow coaches also have expressed concern about how the situation has played out.

James H. Roberts Jr. of the Tuscaloosa Circuit Court granted Bediako a temporary restraining order Thursday and said he is “immediately eligible” to participate in all team activities. Roberts also ruled the NCAA is “restrained from threatening, imposing, attempting to impose, suggesting or implying any penalties or sanctions” against Bediako, the Crimson Tide or its coaches and players.

The temporary order is valid for 10 days. A full hearing on Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Tuesday, although the case could end up getting moved to federal court.

Bediako told a website for the school's NIL collective that coach Nate Oats has a plan to help him get up to speed.

“I’m ready to help these guys win and also give them some of my knowledge,” Bediako told Yea-Alabama.com. "We’ve got a great group of guys. I think we can win it all. I’m just excited, just as much as they are.”

Bediako is the first player with collegiate experience to sign an NBA contract and get the chance to return to college basketball. The court case could alter the framework of college basketball and the NBA draft and perhaps open the door for more players with NBA experience to pursue another stint in college.

Bediako said it has been all “positive vibes” since he returned to the team this week, even though he is still getting to know his teammates.



