Chaotic scenes in Madrid as pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt final stage of Vuelta cycling race

Organizers abandoned the stage with about 50 kilometers (31 miles) remaining as protesters opposing the participation of Israeli team Israel Premier Tech broke through police barriers and blocked the course. The central government’s representative for the Madrid region said an estimated 100,000 people were on the streets during the protests.

“We regret the events that took place during the final stage of La Vuelta 25,” Spanish Vuelta organizers said in a statement late Sunday. “Despite all the efforts made by the organization, we were unable to conclude the stage as planned due to the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Madrid.”

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, who was leading the overall classification going into the final stage, was declared the winner of the Vuelta but the customary podium ceremony was canceled.

“It’s a pity that such a moment of eternity was taken from us,” Vingegaard said. "Everyone has the right to protest, but not in a way that influences or endangers our race.”

The teams reportedly improvised a private podium ceremony later so riders could celebrate.

This year's Vuelta became a diplomatic battleground with pro-Palestinian protesters interrupting several stages and demanding that Israel Premier Tech be expelled from the race. In one incident, a protester carrying a Palestinian flag tried to run on to the road ahead of riders, causing two to crash.

Spain's left-wing government expressed sympathy with the protesters and suggested Israel Premier Tech should withdraw from the race. The team removed the team name from its uniforms but remained in the race until the end.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for what he said was encouragement for the protesters. Madrid's conservative mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also criticized Sánchez and described Sunday’s events as a sad day for the Spanish capital.

