Channel Tunnel disruption affects Eurostar and vehicle shuttle services between France and England

Eurostar said in a statement that its services to and from London “are suspended until further notice" and advised its passengers to rebook their journeys for other days.

The Channel Tunnel's operator, Eurotunnel, said in a separate statement that the power supply problem started overnight Monday in part of the tunnel, impacting both passenger and vehicle travel by rail in both directions through the tunnel.

It said traffic is expected to resume gradually on Tuesday afternoon.

“A technical intervention is required, which is currently underway,” it said. “Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible.”