Champions League: Rashford stars in Barcelona win as De Bruyne loses on Man City return

De Bruyne was also back on English soil, at the club where he spent 10 years before an emotional farewell in May. But his Etihad Stadium return lasted 26 minutes before he was substituted following a red card for teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo and City wound up a comfortable winner thanks to second-half goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.

Haaland’s header put him on 50 goals in 49 Champions League appearances, with the Norway striker reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in the competition's history.

Kairat, a tournament newcomer from Kazakhstan, made what is thought to be longest ever trek for a Champions League fixture — across three time zones and more than 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) — and lost 4-1 at Sporting Lisbon. Sporting scored its final three goals in a four-minute span in the second half and also had a penalty saved.

The comeback of the night went to Eintracht Frankfurt, which recovered from conceding in the eighth minute to beat Galatasaray 5-1.

Rashford's double

England coach Thomas Tuchel was in the stands of a raucous St. James’ Park to witness Rashford showcase his finishing abilities that Man United could do with right now.

His first goal was a header off Jules Koundé’s cross in the 58th to put Barcelona ahead before he created space for himself with some clever footwork and blasted a right-footed shot from outside the area off the underside of the bar in the 67th.

“100%, I’m full of excitement," Rashford said after his first goals for Barcelona. "I’m very motivated and determined. The quality we have in the team, that excites me alone. It’s so refreshing to play with these guys.”

Anthony Gordon pulled one back for Newcastle in the 89th, putting in a low cross from substitute Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe left record signing Nick Woltemade — the replacement for Alexander Isak — on the bench until the 63rd.

De Bruyne's return

Napoli's defensive reorganization following Di Lorenzo's red card for fouling Haaland as the last man meant De Bruyne was sacrificed. Ever the team player, the Belgium playmaker took the decision well, jogging off to applause from a home crowd that once cheered his every assist and goal.

“It was the only option I could do," Napoli coach Antonio Conte said. “I was really, really sorry for him.”

By the end of the game, City fans were chanting De Bruyne's name, confident the three points were safe and their former hero — perhaps the club's greatest-ever player — couldn't hurt them.

“He’s a legend of the club," City midfielder Phil Foden said. “I can’t thank him enough for what he has done.”

City's undoubted star is now Haaland and the Norway striker has started the season in red-hot form, with his clever header in the 56th from Foden's flick into the box making it 12 goals in seven matches for club and country.

“He seems to break every record going,” Foden said of Haaland. “It’s unheard of what he’s doing.”

Doku's goal was a superb solo run and finish through the goalkeeper's legs in the 65th as City eventually wore down Napoli and took the opportunity to take off key players, like Rodri and Haaland, for a big Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday.

Monaco blown away

Club Brugge proved too hot to handle for Monaco.

The visitors were beaten 4-1 a day after their flight to Belgium was aborted because the air conditioning on the plane malfunctioned and players were forced to take their clothes off due to the excessively hot conditions.

Monaco, which ended up flying out Thursday morning instead, was blown away by a three-goal burst in a 10-minute spell late in the first half, when Nicolò Tresoldi, Raphael Onyedika and Hans Vanaken were the scorers.

Hjulmand's return

Kasper Hjulmand returned to Denmark for his first Champions League match in charge of Bayer Leverkusen — and a first in over a decade — and saw his new team escape with a 2-2 draw at FC Copenhagen thanks to a stoppage-time own-goal.

Pantelis Hatzidiakos deflected the ball into his own net from substitute Claudio Echeverri's cross to gift Leverkusen a second equalizer, with the first coming from Álex Grimaldo's stunning free kick in the 82nd..

Hjulmand, the former Denmark coach, replaced Erik ten Hag at Leverkusen just three games into the season. Ten Hag only took over from Xabi Alonso in the summer.

