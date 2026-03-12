Celebrity chef René Redzepi resigns from iconic Danish restaurant Noma after abuse allegations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — René Redzepi, founder and celebrity chef at the iconic Danish restaurant Noma that won three Michelin stars and other international accolades for its innovative “New Nordic” cuisine, has stepped down from his post following allegations of abuse and assault at the Copenhagen landmark.

Redzepi has been dogged for years by reports of mistreatment of his staff as well as his yearslong use of unpaid interns to staff the pricy restaurant, which was ranked first on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List five times. But the criticism recently came to a head on social media, and an article in the New York Times detailed former employees' accounts of abuse just days ahead of the opening of a Noma Los Angeles pop-up.