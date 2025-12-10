CBS appoints Tony Dokoupil as anchor of its flagship 'CBS Evening News' broadcast

Dokoupil is the first major hire for Bari Weiss, the Free Press founder who was appointed CBS News editor-in-chief this fall after the network's corporate takeover by Paramount.

“We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media,” Weiss said. “Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back. That's because he believes in old school journalistic values — asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account.”

He's got a challenge. The “CBS Evening News” has long ranked third among the broadcast network evening news shows, and this year has just over half the audience of ABC's “World News Tonight.”