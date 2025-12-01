Catch of the year? Commanders' Treylon Burks makes incredible 1-handed TD grab vs. Broncos

Treylon Burks of the Washington Commanders has made one of the best catches of the 2025 NFL season
Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) catches a touchdown pass as Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, left, defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By MICHAEL PHILLIPS – Associated Press
40 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Treylon Burks of the Washington Commanders made one of the best catches of the 2025 NFL season, a falling, one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

With Washington facing third-and-goal from the 5 on its opening possession of the second half, Marcus Mariota took a shotgun snap and threw to Burks on a fade route. Burks was well covered by Broncos cornerback Riley Moss but turned, leaped and extended his right arm, bringing the ball in as he fell to the turf.

It was Burks' second career touchdown and first since 2022, and it drew raves from NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth, who compared it to a famous one-handed grab by Odell Beckham Jr. during a Sunday night game in 2014.

Beckham took notice, posting “13 13” — Burks' number — on social media.

Burks was back in the lineup after having finger surgery on that same right hand three weeks ago. The fourth-year player came into the game with just four catches for 72 yards this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

