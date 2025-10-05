Carson Beck throws 4 TD passes to help No. 3 Miami hold off No. 18 Florida State, 28-22

A true freshman, Toney caught seven passes for 107 yards for the Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They won their first road game of the season and captured a third win over an Associated Press Top 25 team (Notre Dame, South Florida and Florida State).

Florida State’s Tommy Castellanos threw two interceptions, both leading to drives where Miami scored touchdowns. The Seminoles (3-2, 0-2) also fumbled, although the turnover didn’t lead to any points.

A week after focus and turnovers were a problem for Florida State with three turnovers in the double overtime loss at Virginia, the sloppy plays again popped up.

Miami led 28-3 going into the fourth quarter. Castellanos then connected with Lawayne McCoy and Randy Pittman on a pair of touchdown passes. The Seminoles added a 35-yard field-goal attempt to cut it to 28-22 with 20 seconds to go.

Florida State attempted an onside kick after each score but was unable to recover.

The takeaway

Miami stopped Florida State on seven straight drives — four punts and three turnovers. The Seminoles were held to a season-low 22 points.

Florida State accumulated 230 rushing yards or more in its first four games, but was held to 132 yards on 38 carries (3.5 yards per carry) against Miami.

Up next

Florida State: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday

Miami: Hosts Louisville on Oct. 17.

