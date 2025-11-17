Carney's Liberals win budget vote and avoid election in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney won a vote on his budget in Parliament that could have triggered a possible election
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
news
By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget narrowly passed on Monday, avoiding a possible election.

Carney's Liberal government does not have enough votes to pass the budget on its own but it passed 170-168 with the support of a Green Party member of Parliament and some New Democratic Party abstentions.

“Canadians do not want an election right now,” Don Davies, the interim New Democratic Party leader, said. “The consequences of defeating this budget would not be to improve it or to help Canadians. It would be to plunge the country into an election only months after the last one. And while we still face an existential threat from the Trump administration.”

The budget vote is considered a vote of confidence in the minority Liberal government.

“Parliamentarians decided to put Canada first,” Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said. “There is enough uncertainty in the world.”

The Liberals don’t have a majority of seats in the House of Commons and must rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.

The last time a budget vote triggered an election in Canada was in 1979.

Carney's Liberal Party scored a stunning comeback victory in an election last April in a vote widely seen as a rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump. But the Liberals fell just short of winning an outright majority in Parliament.

Carney’s rival, populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, was in the lead until Trump took aim at Canada with a trade war and threats to annex the country as the 51st state.

A Conservative opposition lawmaker joined Carney’s governing Liberal Party earlier this month, a political coup on a day the government announced its budget for the year.

In Other News
1
Springfield golfer raising money during national championship run
2
Virtual Farm Trips providing students alternative way to learn aside...
3
‘Last month, we ran out of food’; Pantries, food banks seeing increased...
4
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
5
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...