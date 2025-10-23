Carney challenges Trump to make a bet on the World Series as Canada's team plays the Dodgers

“I think he’s afraid, I think he’s afraid to make a bet," Carney joked to The Associated Press while taking in batting practice at Toronto's Rogers Centre a day before Game 1 of the World Series in Toronto.

“He doesn’t like to lose. He hasn’t called. He hasn’t returned my call yet on the bet so I’m ready. We’re ready to make a bet with the U.S.”

Carney predicts the Blue Jays will win the best of seven series in six games.

“This country is so pumped. I think the world is so pumped for this series," Carney said, noting the interest in Japan because of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Canada’s only major league team will have the country behind it during the World Series.

Trump has been threatening Canada’s economy and sovereignty with tariffs, most offensively by claiming Canada could be “the 51st state.”

Tensions between the neighbors and longtime allies have eased slightly in recent months as Carney tries to get a trade deal with Trump.