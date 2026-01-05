Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon fired following dismal third season that ended with 3-14 record

The Cardinals parted ways with Gannon on Monday, one day after a 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams to end their season. It was the team's ninth straight loss and 14th setback in 15 games.

Now a new coaching staff will get the chance to rebuild a franchise that will have the No. 3 overall pick in April, but has been to the playoffs just once since 2016. General manager Monti Ossenfort will return.

The 43-year-old Gannon finished his tenure with a 15-36 record, including 3-14 this season. Gannon expressed optimism in recent weeks that he would return for a fourth season, but owner Michael Bidwill had other ideas, opting to look for the franchise's 13th head coach since moving to Arizona in 1988.

Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride was one of many Cardinals players who voiced support for Gannon, but it wasn't enough to save his job.

“It's a team game — there's a lot of things that went wrong," McBride said shortly before Gannon was fired. “You lose a couple close ones early and then just a little domino effect from there. Very frustrating season."

Gannon's dismissal is a development that seemed unlikely just a few months ago.

The Cardinals had an 8-9 record last year in Gannon’s second season and the franchise appeared on the upswing. Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray was in his prime and Ossenfort spent much of the offseason upgrading the defense, adding veteran pieces like Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.

But nothing has gone as planned.

Arizona actually won its first two games of the season, though that would prove to be the high point. The Cardinals lost the next five games by a combined 13 points, including three straight on last-second field goals.

During that stretch, injuries started piling up. Murray hurt his foot in a Week 5 loss to the Titans and hasn’t played since, calling into question whether he’ll be the team’s quarterback in 2026 despite a $230.5 million, five-year contract that could run through 2028.

Starting running back James Conner missed most of the season with a foot injury while receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — who was the No. 4 overall pick in 2024 — struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

There were also some embarrassing moments that added to the tension. Running back Emari Demercado dropped the football just short of a touchdown while celebrating too early against the Titans, which started a stunning collapse that saw a 21-9 lead turn into a 22-21 defeat.

Gannon was caught on camera angrily confronting Demercado, appearing to bump the running back as he swiped his arm downward. The Cardinals fined the coach $100,000 for his actions.

Arizona was also called for a franchise-record 17 penalties in a 41-22 loss to the 49ers in Week 11. The Cardinals were 0-6 against NFC West opponents this season, losing the last four by a combined 88 points.

Gannon was hired in 2023 after two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, who reached the Super Bowl during his final year before losing to the Chiefs.

