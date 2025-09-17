Cardi B is pregnant with her 4th child. It will be her 1st with Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs

“I'm excited. I'm happy,” she told King. “I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

She added that she and Diggs are in similar positions because they're both ambitious and are some of “the greatest” in their respective fields.

Cardi B also said that Diggs makes her feel safe. “I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout,” she said, referring to her forthcoming sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?”, out Friday. “People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.

“He makes me feel very confident,” she added. “Feeling safe is feeling confident.”

Cardi B has three children from her previous marriage with the rapper Offset: daughters Blossom, 1, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4. Diggs also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Nova, who was born in 2016.

In 2024, Cardi B announced that she filed for divorce from Offset.

They were secretly wed in September 2017 in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later. In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

