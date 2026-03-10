Canadian police investigate reports of gunfire at US consulate in Toronto

Canadian police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in Toronto’s downtown core was hit by early morning gunfire Tuesday
Toronto police investigate the scene after the U.S. consulate was hit by gunfire in Toronto on Tuesday March 10, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto police investigate the scene after the U.S. consulate was hit by gunfire in Toronto on Tuesday March 10, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
news
1 hour ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in downtown Toronto was hit by gunfire early on Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said they responded to reports at around 5:30 a.m. that someone shot a gun at the U.S. consulate.

In a post on social media, police said they were at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

“Evidence of a firearm discharge has been located,” police said in the post.

No suspect information has been released.

The reported shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.

In Other News
1
Doobie Brothers tribute band to rock Gloria Theatre
2
Police investigating 2 weekend crashes in Clark County
3
Violinist is guest performer at Springfield Symphony concert
4
Wittenberg names executive director of engagement, annual giving
5
How Casa Del Sabor and Casa Centro redefined Springfield dining