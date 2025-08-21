Canadian government will not appeal sexual assault acquittal of 5 hockey players, lawyer says

Formenton, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were all acquitted of sexual assault. McLeod was also acquitted of a separate charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

The defense deemed the ruling a “resounding vindication,” while the complainant’s lawyer called it devastating.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia found the complainant’s testimony was not credible or reliable and that there were “troubling aspects” in how she delivered some of her evidence about the 2018 encounter. The judge said the complainant tended to blame others for inconsistencies in her narrative and exaggerated her level of intoxication that night.

The NHL said at the time of the ruling the players — none of whom is currently on an NHL roster or has an active contract — remained ineligible to play in the league while it reviews the judge’s findings, adding in a statement that the allegations in the case were disturbing, even if not determined to be criminal.

The Players' Association said the five should have the opportunity to return to the ice, adding that the league’s eligibility ruling was “inconsistent” with discipline procedures in the collective bargaining agreement.

