Canadian Brooke Henderson takes share of lead in home CPKC Women’s Open

“It’s always been a really special week,” Henderson said. “I feel like I’ve learned so much every single year playing in it. I was just trying to lean back on some times when I’ve had a lot of success here, what I did and the mentality I had going into it.”

Lee shot a 65 to match Henderson at 11-under 202. The Australian player chipped in for birdie on the par-4 eighth, made a long eagle putt on the par-5 12th. She ran in an 8-footer for another eagle on the 17th, then chipped in again to save par on the par-4 18th.

“I would say those two (eagles) are my highlights and, obviously, the chip-in on the last,” Lee said. “There are no pictures on the scorecard.”

Lee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June in Texas for her third major title and 11th LPGA Tour title. She’s No. 4 in the world.

“I think I it will just be extra exciting being in the final group with Brooke,” Lee said.

Henderson, from Smith Falls, Ontario, overcame a slow start Thursday. She played the first 11 holes on the tree-lined layout in 3 over, then fought back for an even-par 71, and had a shot 66 on Friday.

“It’s just so exciting to be playing here this week,” Henderson said. “The crowds been phenomenal. Just so happy to be playing at home and hopefully just one more good day.”

Akie Iwai, the Portland Classic winner last week who took a three-stroke lead into the weekend, bogeyed the first three holes in a 72 to drop into a tie for third at 8 under with top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul.

Thitikul shot 69. She’s making her first start since taking the No. 1 spot in the world from Nelly Korda.

Aphrodite Deng, the 15-year-old Canadian amateur who was tied for second after an opening 66, was 6 under after a 68.

“It’s been incredible with all the people out here supporting me,” Deng said.

Korda was tied for 24th at 3 under after a 72.

