Caleb Williams presents an elusive challenge for Jared Verse, Rams' defense in their playoff meeting

Williams' clutch playmaking has driven the Bears (12-6) to the NFC North title and homefield advantage in their divisional round visit from the Rams (13-5) on Sunday night. The Rams' success in containing the former Southern California star will be a determining factor in this matchup — particularly in the fourth quarter, when two quarterbacks known for late comebacks seem likely to be trading big plays in the Chicago cold.

Limiting Williams is an 11-man job, but a big chunk of that responsibility falls on Verse and his fellow Pro Bowl edge rusher, Byron Young. The duo combined for 19 1/2 of the Rams' 47 sacks during the regular season, but both will be challenged at Soldier Field by a profoundly elusive quarterback and his much-improved offensive line.

Verse has plenty of ideas about how to do it, but he also knows the smartest plans against Williams sometimes just don't work.

“When you get to him, you have to wrap him up,” Verse said. “It’s not like (you can) lunge or jump at him. He’s very athletic and he’s very nimble. He’s able to get away from anything you bring to him. You have to keep (moving) your feet under you when you wrap him up. You can’t lunge at him. We’ve watched all the tape, watched games from their last playoff game to the first game of their season. He’s been doing it all season long. It’s impossible to say he won’t get away from one of us, but we all have to keep pursuing it and be able to make that tackle.”

Verse still remembers his frustration when the Rams visited the Bears in Week 4 of last season. Verse managed to sack Williams twice in a three-play span of the second quarter, only for both to be nullified by defensive penalties.

The Rams sacked Williams three times that day, but he still led the Bears to a victory. Williams was sacked 68 times as a rookie, but that number plummeted to just 24 this season, and the Packers got him down only once last week while he led Chicago’s dramatic comeback victory in the wild-card round.

Rams coach Sean McVay has been struck by Williams' growth while watching film this week.

“It’s one thing where you see him play in time and in rhythm with good accuracy and anticipation,” McVay said. “But then some of those second-reaction plays where he’s getting flushed to his right or getting flushed to his left and guys understand how to be able to work with him, those are the ones that are really scary. He’s playing at a high clip.”

This challenge is particularly significant for the Rams because their pass rush is the main strength of their defense, which has faded down the stretch this season. Los Angeles has allowed at least 27 points to every opponent other than the woebegone Arizona Cardinals since Thanksgiving, with the unit's effectiveness declining in most defensive metrics.

The Rams blitz less than nearly every team in the NFL, just 18.1% of the time in the regular season. They rely on their edge rushers and interior rushers to get home often enough to help their secondary, which has been largely unimpressive all season long.

Williams' skill set is a potential nightmare for the Rams, and they know it. Verse and his teammates are still confident they can contain him enough to keep the Rams competitive.

“He’s a Heisman winner for a reason,” said Verse, who was drafted 18 picks after Williams in 2024. “He was the No. 1 pick, and I have a lot of respect for him.”

NOTES: RG Kevin Dotson will return from his three-game absence with a sprained ankle, McVay confirmed Friday. The news is a big boost for Los Angeles' run game, which could be vital if the frigid weather limits both teams' passing attacks. ... Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable with back pain, but McVay expects him to be available in Chicago. Stetson Bennett, the Rams' third-string QB, has yet to throw an NFL pass.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL