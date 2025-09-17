Cal Raleigh breaks Mickey Mantle's switch-hitter homer record with No. 55 in series opener in KC

Raleigh, who had doubled in his first at-bat of the series-opener against the Royals, was batting left-handed when fouled off Wacha's changeup and took a sinker for a ball before sending a hanging curveball 419 feet over the right-field fence.

He got a standing ovation from a small group of Mariners fans behind the visiting dugout. Many Royals fans applauded, too.

Raleigh, who hit 34 homers last season, also moved within one of the Seattle record of 56, which Ken Griffey Jr. set in 1997 and matched the next year. Raleigh already broke Javy Lopez's record of 43 homers hit by a player while playing catcher.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

