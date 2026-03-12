Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Caitlin Clark made a triumphant return from an injury in her U.S. senior national team debut, finishing with 17 points and 12 assists as the Americans beat Senegal 110-46 on Wednesday in the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

Clark sustained a right groin injury in a WNBA game for the Indiana Fever in July and hadn't played since then. The former Iowa star averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in just 13 games in her short second season after starting her pro career by being named rookie of the year.