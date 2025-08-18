Cable's MSNBC will change its name later this year as part of corporate divorce from NBC

Breaking: Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown makes it official. He’ll vie to unseat Trump-backed Sen. Jon Husted

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates the "Perspectives on National Security" panel on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Business
By DAVID BAUDER – AP Media Writer
1 hour ago
Television’s MSNBC news network is changing its name to My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW for short, as part of its corporate divorce from NBC.

The network, which appeals to liberal audiences with a stable of personalities including Rachel Maddow, Ari Melber and Nicole Wallace, has been building its own separate news division from NBC News. It will also remove NBC’s peacock symbol from its logo as part of the change, which will take effect later this year.

The name change was ordered by NBC Universal, which spun off cable networks USA, CNBC, MSNBC, E! Entertainment, Oxygen and the Golf Channel into its own company, called Versant. None of the other networks are changing their name.

MSNBC got its name upon its formation in 1996, as a partnership then between Microsoft and NBC.

