Bulls waive guard Jaden Ivey after anti-LGBTQ comments, remarks about religion on Instagram

Coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls have employees from “all different walks of life" and Ivey's comments don't reflect the values of the organization.

“Everybody comes with their own personal experiences, but one is we’ve got to all be professional,” Donovan said prior to Chicago's game at San Antonio. "I think there’s got to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and then be accountable to those standards.”

Ivey has spoken this season about dealing with depression. He recently started posting lengthy videos expressing his thoughts about religion on Instagram.

“How is it when the gospel is preached that people hate it?” Ivey said. “That people don't want to hear it? And they think it's strange when someone preaches the gospel, the true gospel?”

Chicago acquired Ivey from Detroit in a three-team trade on Feb. 3. He had an expiring contract.

The Bulls shut him down for the remainder of the season last week after being sidelined since Feb. 11 with a sore left knee. He averaged 8.5 points in 37 games this season, including four for Chicago.

“I don't want to get into what he put out there, but certainly, I hope for him he's okay,” Donovan said. “I've had conversations with Jaden and he's always been about rehabbing his knee and trying to get on the court and wanting to play. But I think organizationally, there are certain standards we want to have as an organization and try to live up to those each and every day.”

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