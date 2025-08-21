Bullet was fired into Chiefs coach Andy Reid's office in May 2024 while he was inside

The Star reported that two more bullets hit the facility, with one striking the third floor and another an outdoor air-conditioning unit. Few people in the organization knew about the incident, which is being investigated as an aggravated assault because the building was occupied at the time, Kansas City police said in a statement released Thursday.

"Based on investigation to this point there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization,” the police statement said, adding that no arrests or charges have been made in the case.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan, speaking at a kickoff luncheon Thursday, said the organization cooperated with authorities.

“Then we went back and said, ‘OK, here’s where we are. Here's the situation. He's what we've determined happened. What's the next step, both from a PR standpoint, from a communication standpoint?" he said. "We made our decisions and moved on."

Donovan said the focus of the Chiefs is “keeping our staff, our fans and everybody involved with our organization safe.”

“I think in any situation, we have to be fully prepared, no matter where we go,” said Donovan, whose Chiefs will open the regular season against the Chargers on Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “We will be fully prepared, no matter where we go.”

The incident occurred just months after Reid led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship repeat and their third title in a five-year span. They won the AFC again last season, only to lose to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl in February.

Reid has a 273-146-1 record in 12 seasons with the Chiefs and 14 seasons with the Eagles. He's led Kansas City to seven straight AFC title games and ranks fourth on the NFL's career wins list behind Don Shula, George Halas and Bill Belichick.

