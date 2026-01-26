Bucks have no timetable on when Giannis Antetokounmpo might return from right calf strain

“There’s really no timetable,” Rivers said.

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo had his right calf wrapped in the first half of the game against Denver. He didn’t appear comfortable the rest of the night and left for good with 34 seconds remaining.

“I felt like I couldn’t explode,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “I could jog. I couldn’t get on my toes, so I was kind of jogging on my heel the majority of the game. I didn’t have the same explosiveness, but I still felt like I could help. At the end, when it popped, I had to get out. I couldn’t walk.”

Antetokounmpo previously missed eight games from Dec. 5-26 with a right calf strain. Strains to his left calf caused him to miss the 2024 playoffs and the 2025 All-Star Game.

Rivers said the Bucks haven't considered resting Antetokounmpo for the remainder of the season despite his history of calf issues.

“There’s no thought to that,” Rivers said. “But listen, there’s no timetable either.”

The Bucks (18-26) have lost five of their last six games and are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, putting their streak of nine consecutive playoff berths in serious jeopardy. They have gone 15-15 with Antetokounmpo and 3-11 without him this season.

Antetokounmpo acknowledged Friday he would have removed himself from that game much earlier if the Bucks owned a significantly better record. He instead played 32 minutes and had 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

“I just think it speaks volume to his character and who he is as a person and player,” Bucks forward Bobby Portis said.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 30 games this season.

The Bucks also have played their last two games without second-leading scorer Kevin Porter Jr. because of an oblique strain. Rivers said there's no indication yet when Porter might be available again.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA