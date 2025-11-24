Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield exits with left shoulder injury, replaced by Teddy Bridgewater vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a left shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and did not play in the second half.

Mayfield went into the medical tent after throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson in the second quarter, holding his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield returned but appeared to aggravate the injury on a Hail Mary attempt that was intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to end the half, clutching his shoulder in obvious discomfort.