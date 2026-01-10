Bruins' Zacha is awarded a reviewed goal with most of Rangers in locker room at end of 1st period

Or did he?

The final seconds of the period ticked away, and most of the Rangers left the ice when the horn sounded. There were just a couple of players near the bench. Most of the Bruins players hung around their bench while the referees reviewed the play on a tablet near the penalty boxes.

The national TV broadcast was even back at the studio when an announcement was made by one of the two referees that the puck had indeed crossed the goal line, giving Zacha his second goal of the game to make it 3-1.

The clock was reset to 32.9 seconds and the officials had to wait for New York’s players to trickle back to the bench, some to come onto the ice and Quick to go back into the goal before the puck was dropped for a faceoff, and then the period was actually completed.

Midway into the second period, Zacha beat Quick with a wrister to complete his three-goal hat trick that gave the Bruins a 6-1 lead.

The only delay this time was for a slew of hats that had to be cleaned off the ice for the celebration.

