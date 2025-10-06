British author Jilly Cooper, known for novels 'Rivals' and 'Riders', has died at 88

LONDON (AP) — British author Jilly Cooper, known for her many bestselling novels including “Rivals” and “Riders,” has died at age 88, her agent said Monday.
A statement from her family said that the author’s “unexpected death has come as a complete shock.”
“The privilege of my career has been working with a woman who has defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over fifty years ago,” her agent, Felicity Blunt, said in a statement.
“Jilly will undoubtedly be best remembered for her chart-topping series The Rutshire Chronicles and its havoc-making and handsome show-jumping hero Rupert Campbell-Black.”
Cooper’s many fans included former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said the books offered “escapism.”
