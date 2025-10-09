British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Romania after 4 suffer possible smoke inhalation

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A British Airways flight en route from Istanbul to London was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday in Romania’s capital after four people on board reportedly suffered possible smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The pilots on the Airbus A320, which was carrying 142 passengers, had requested an emergency landing at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport at 5:50 p.m. local time (1420 GMT) and landed at 6:14 p.m. (1514 GMT), after which an emergency response team, including a medical crew, boarded the plane, the airport said.