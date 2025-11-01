Brissett will start third straight game at QB for Cardinals because of Murray's foot injury

“Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game, so Jacoby will start,” Gannon said. “Obviously, we feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple of days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day.”

Murray has been listed as limited on this week's practice reports. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Oct. 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

A big part of Murray's game is his scrambling ability, which makes a foot injury particularly problematic. He's run for nearly 3,200 yards and 32 touchdowns over his seven-year NFL career.

Brissett has played well in Murray's place, throwing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two starts.

The Cardinals (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Cowboys (3-4-1) on Monday.

