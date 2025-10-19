Brilliant Buendi fires Aston Villa to comeback win against Tottenham

Buendia shimmied his way across the edge of the box in the 77th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before sweeping a perfect shot low into the bottom corner.

It was Villa's fifth-straight win in all competitions after failing to pick up a victory in its first six games of the campaign.

It ended Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run that looked set to continue when Rodrigo Bentancur fired the home team ahead after just five minutes.

Morgan Rogers leveled the game in the 37th before Villa went on to take all three points and consign Tottenham coach Thomas Frank to his second league loss since taking over in the summer.

Liverpool played Manchester United later Sunday.

