Brighton salvages a point with late goal against West Ham in Premier League

Jarrod Bowen had put the visitors ahead with an angled shot in the 73rd.

It was the second straight league match without a win for Brighton, which is in seventh place with 23 points from 15 matches.

West Ham, winless in its last four league games, stayed 18th and inside the relegation zone.

The Premier League title race was blown open on Saturday after Aston Villa struck in stoppage time to beat Arsenal 2-1, cutting the Gunners' lead to just two points after second-placed Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0.

Villa was a point further back in third. Liverpool's troubled title defense stumbled again when it dropped more points at Leeds.

