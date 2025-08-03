Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski placed on IL with tibia contusion

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left tibia contusion.

The team announced Sunday that Misiorowski's designation was retroactive to July 31, a few days after the All-Star right-hander took a line shot to the shin in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs. Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70 ERA) struggled a bit to close the inning, but settled down and retired 10 consecutive batters while throwing 40 pitches over the next three.