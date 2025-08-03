Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski placed on IL with tibia contusion

Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70 ERA) struggled to close that inning, including a play where his knee appeared to buckle as he fielded a dribbler and threw wildly to first base, but he settled down and retired 10 consecutive batters while throwing 40 pitches over the next three innings.

Misiorowski told reporters Sunday that he anticipates missing about two starts and being ready to go after the 15 days.

Right-hander Logan Henderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and expected to start in his place in the series finale with the Nationals.

