Brazil's Pinheiro Braathen leads GS after 1st run, seeking South America’s 1st medal at Winter Games

Brazilian ski racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen leads the Olympic giant slalom after the first of two runs and is in position to win South America’s first medal at a Winter Games
Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes during an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes during an alpine ski, men's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Sports
By PAT GRAHAM – AP Sports Writer
44 minutes ago
X

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Brazilian ski racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen leads the Olympic giant slalom Saturday after the first of two runs and is in position to win South America’s first medal at a Winter Games.

There are a host of lower-tier racers still to finish the first run in a field that includes 81 competitors, with many representing nontraditional ski nations. The final run will be held later Saturday. The top 30 will go in reverse order based on time, meaning Pinheiro Braathen races at No. 30.

The first skier on the Stelvio course, Pinheiro Braathen took advantage of the smooth surface to finish in a time of 1 minute, 13.92 seconds. His fast run resulted in a 0.95-second lead over Swiss racer Marco Odermatt, who’s the defending Olympic champion in the event.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing and AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

In Other News
1
My accidental career as a horse social media agent
2
Wedding show event to be held in Springfield next week
3
How a blind date led to a lifetime of love for this Springfield couple
4
Granddaughter creates Springfield Foundation scholarship fund in honor...
5
Clark-Shawnee board approves plan to cut staff and eliminate sports if...