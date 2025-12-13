Brazile leads No. 17 Arkansas to 93-86 win over No. 16 Texas Tech in rematch of Sweet 16 game

Brazile is one of the three starters for the Razorbacks who played in the Sweet 16 game last March, when they had a 16-point lead midway through the second half before Tech rallied for an overtime victory.

Toppin had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders (7-3), while Christian Anderson had 26 points and 11 assists. They were the only Tech starters back from that comeback to the Elite Eight. It was Toppin's 24th double-double in 42 games with Tech the past two seasons.

Darius Acuff Jr. and Karter Knox both had 20 points for the Razorbacks.

Brazile's slam ended a nearly five-minute stretch for the Razorbacks in which he scored 12 points — and Acuff scored their other seven in that go-ahead stretch.

The Razorbacks led only once before halftime at 43-42 when Knox made a 3-pointer with 1:40 left that capped their 17-6 run in which he also had a dunk and a layup.

Texas Tech went back in front with the last seven points of the half, starting with back-to-back layups by Toppin.

Up next

Texas Tech is home against Northern Colorado on Tuesday, the same night Arkansas hosts Queens.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball