Bondi Beach shooting suspect conducted firearms training with his father, Australian police say

Officers wounded Akram at the scene of the Dec. 14 shooting and killed his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram.

New South Wales state government confirmed Naveed Akram was transferred Monday from a hospital to a prison. Neither facility was identified by authorities.

The statement alleges the 24-year-old and his father began their attack by throwing four improvised explosive devices toward at crowd celebrating an annual Jewish event at Bondi Beach, but the devices failed to explode.

Police described the devices as three aluminum pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb containing an explosive, black powder and steel ball bearings. None detonated, but police described them as “viable” IEDs.

Authorities have charged Akram with 59 offenses including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of causing harm with intent to murder in relation to the wounded survivors and one of committing a terrorist act.

The antisemitic attack at the start of the eight-day Hanukkah celebration was Australia's worst mass shooting since a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania state in 1996.

The New South Wales government introduced draft laws to Parliament on Monday that Premier Chris Minns said would become the toughest in Australia.

The new restrictions would include making Australian citizenship a condition of qualifying for a firearms license. That would have excluded Sajid Akram, who was an Indian citizen with a permanent resident visa.

Sajid Akram also legally owned six rifles and shotguns. A new legal limit for recreational shooters would be a maximum of four guns.

Police said a video found on Naveed Akram's phone shows him with his father "recite their political and religious views and appear to summarise their justification for the Bondi terrorist attack.”

The men are seen in the video “condemning the acts of Zionists” while they also “adhere to a religiously motivated ideology linked to Islamic State,” police said.

Video shot in October show them “firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner” on grassland surrounded by trees, police said.

“There is evidence that the Accused and his father meticulously planned this terrorist attack for many months,” police allege.

At Bondi, an impromptu memorial that grew near the Bondi Pavilion after the massacre as thousands of mourners brought flowers and heartfelt cards was removed Monday as the beachfront returns to more normal activity. Part of the memorial will be preserved by the Sydney Jewish Museum.

Victims' funerals continued Monday with French national Dan Elkayam's service held in the nearby suburb of Woollahra, at the heart of Sydney's Jewish life. The 27-year-old moved from Paris to Sydney a year ago.

The health department had said before Akram was discharged that 13 patients injured at Bondi remained in hospitals on Monday.