Bologna beats Inter Milan on penalties to qualify for Italian Super Cup final

Lews Ferguson and Jonathan Rowe also scored for Bologna, while Lautaro Martinez and Stefan de Vrij converted for Inter.

The result means Bologna will play Napoli on Monday in Riyadh. Serie A champion Napoli beat AC Milan 2-0 in the first semifinal on Thursday.

The Italian Super Cup is played between the winners and runners-up of last season’s Serie A and Italian Cup, with all the games in Saudi Arabia.

Inter took the lead after just 70 seconds at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh. Bastoni drove forward before crossing to the far post where Marcus Thuram volleyed home spectacularly.

Bologna got back on level terms 10 minutes before halftime through Riccardo Orsolini. The former Juventus winger scored from the penalty spot after Yann Bisseck was adjudged to have handled.

Both sides had chances to win in regulation time but profligate finishing and good goalkeeping sent the game to penalties.

