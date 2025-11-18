Bitcoin drops below $90,000 for the first time since April

At around 10 a.m. ET, bitcoin traded around $91,500, according to CoinDesk.

Companies tied to crypto have been caught in the downturn. Shares of Robinhood Markets, which have tripled this year on the strength of crypto trading, are down 21% so far in November. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global has fallen 23%.

The drop in crypto is part of a broader sell-off in global markets this month. The S&P 500 is down nearly 3%, as is Germany’s DAX, while the Nikkei in Japan is off 7%. Nvidia, the poster child for the frenzy around AI, has dropped 9%.