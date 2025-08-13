Bills running back James Cook ends contract standoff by agreeing to a four-year deal

“You would, too,” a smiling Cook said.

Cook’s deal will pay him $48 million over the four years, two people with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Associated Press. The contract includes $30 million in guaranteed money, one of the people said.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because financial details of the contract have not been announced.

“Good to be back out there and play with my team,” Cook said. “Just get another opportunity to do what I love to do.”

The new deal comes a day after Cook ended his weeklong standoff by returning to practice. He skipped four straight sessions and although he took part in warmups, he declined to play in Buffalo’s preseason-opener against the New York Giants on Saturday.

”I think we just had an understanding that we need to practice if we’re going to be able to get back to the table,” general manager Brandon Beane said, noting an emphasis was placed on getting a deal done once Cook returned to practice Tuesday. “There was good faith on both parts, from him and his agent, to our side.”

Cook was the NFL’s co-leader with 16 touchdowns rushing last season. His 18 touchdowns, including two receiving, doubled his combined production in his first two seasons (four TDs rushing, five receiving). And he was part of an offense that finished second in the league in averaging more than 30 points per outing.

Cook was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia. His older brother is Dalvin Cook, best known for his six seasons in Minnesota and who spent last year appearing in two games with Dallas.

Until Wednesday, Cook proved to be the odd-man out in Beane’s offseason binge of signing core players to multiyear contract extensions. The group was made up of quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.

“These are guys who are all players that we extended this offseason that I feel are all ascending talents in this league,” Beane said.

Cook said “it’s special” to join fellow members of the 2022 draft class — Shakir, Bernard and Benford — in signing extensions with the Bills.

“The guys that came in with me, we all got rewarded,” Cook said. “Now it’s time for us to go play football and show why we belong here.”

After practicing fully during the Bills’ first eight sessions of training camp this year, Cook began his “hold-in” on Aug. 3 by watching practice wearing a white sweatsuit along the sideline.

“Just trying to protect myself,” Cook said. “Just trying to stay healthy and get everything done before I can get out there and play with a clear mindset and just be locked in.”

Cook also declined to participate in the Bills’ voluntary spring sessions before reporting and practicing in the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp in June. He said the reason behind his decision to report was not wanting to risk getting fined.

At the start of training camp, Cook expressed confidence his contract status would eventually be resolved.

“However it happens, it’s going to get done, wherever it happens,” he said. “I deserve what I want, what I need, and it’s eventually going to happen.”

How long was Cook prepared to sit out of practice and games in order to secure his new deal?

“However long it took,” said Cook, flashing another smile. “But we got it done. So we don’t need to be discussing that. And let’s play football.”

