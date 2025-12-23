Bills coach McDermott says QB Josh Allen will not practice on Tuesday because of sore right foot

The Bills were already scheduled to hold a walk-through session on Tuesday. The determination for a walk-through was made before Buffalo clinched its seventh straight playoff berth with the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to San Francisco on Monday night.

Allen was scheduled to address reporters following practice.

McDermott said it was too early to determine whether Allen would practice on Wednesday.

Allen played through the injury after being hurt when he appeared to catch his foot in the turf during a scramble in the final minute of the second quarter. The team announced tests on Allen’s foot taken during halftime were negative, and he finished the game without missing a snap.

Allen is the reigning AP NFL MVP and ranks second in the league with 37 total touchdowns.

He has not missed a start since missing four games with an injury to his throwing elbow during his rookie season in 2018. Allen’s 120-game streak of consecutive regular-season starts is the NFL’s longest active run among quarterbacks.

