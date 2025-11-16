Bills coach McDermott said WR Coleman was inactive against Bucs for being late to a team meeting

It’s the second time this season that McDermott has sent a message to Coleman, who was benched for the first series of a 23-20 loss to New England in Week 5, also after being late for a meeting.

“Yeah, it is disappointing, but I still believe in the young man,” McDermott said. “I believe he will learn from it. He takes it seriously and he will move forward in a way of growing from this and that’s the whole goal.”

The coach noted Coleman’s infraction came late in the week, meaning coordinator Joe Brady had to adjust his game plan.

“Just got to be better,” Coleman said after the game. “You can’t make those types of mistakes. You’re a professional.”

Coleman also faced discipline in Week 3 of his rookie season last year, when he watched the first quarter of a 47-10 win over Jacksonville from the sideline.

“Now he’s in the hot seat, and he needs to come on and show up for us,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “The past is over with, and it’s time for him to grow up. And he knows it.”

With Coleman sitting out, the Bills tried to spark an inconsistent passing game by elevating Gabe Davis from the practice squad and signing Mecole Hardman to the active roster. Buffalo also welcomed back receiver Joshua Palmer, who returned after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Against Tampa Bay, Josh Allen’s three touchdown passes each went for 25 yards or longer, and he finished with 317 yards passing while adding three TD runs.

Coleman was Buffalo’s top pick in the 2024 draft as the first selection of the second round. His play has been spotty this season.

Though he scored a touchdown in a 30-13 loss at Miami last weekend, he caught only three of eight passes thrown in his direction.

Since catching eight passes for 112 yards and a TD in a season-opening win over Baltimore, Coleman has combined for 24 catches for 218 yards and two scores.

McDermott addressed Coleman’s effort level on Monday, though he never indicated the receiver’s playing time was in jeopardy.

“There are times like any player where it needs to be, and there are times when it’s not,” McDermott said. “We have to address it to get it hopefully where it needs to be.”

