Berardi at the double as Sassuolo deepen Verona's relegation woes

Two goals from Domenico Berardi have helped Sassuolo to a 3-0 win over Serie A bottom club Verona
10 hours ago
SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Sassuolo scored twice in the five minutes before halftime to pave the way to a 3-0 victory that deepened Verona's already considerable relegation woes in Serie A on Friday.

Verona was without a win in 11 league games and in last place, equal on points with Pisa.

Both clubs were nine points from safety, and Pisa faces a crunch match on Monday against Fiorentina, the team six points above them both in the third relegation spot.

Andrea Pinamonti got Sassuolo’s opener with a deflected strike then four minutes later Domenico Berardi added a second. Although the Verona goalkeeper stopped his penalty kick, Berardi was quickest to the follow up and buried the rebound.

Berardi completed the scoring 17 minutes into the second half when he finished off a rapid counterattack.

Completing Verona’s misery, Al Musrati was sent off for a second bookable offense five minutes from time.

The result extended Sassuolo's recent good run; it has taken 12 points from its last 15. It jumped two places to eighth.

